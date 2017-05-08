OU Law Dean To Be Nominated By President Trump To Federal Court
President Trump is expected to nominate an Scott Palk, the University of Oklahoma College of Law as the Assistant Dean of Students, today to the Federal District Court in Oklahoma City. Palk was originally nominated by President Obama in late 2015 to serve on the Western District Court of Oklahoma.
