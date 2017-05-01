Opioid-Alternative Painkiller Now Available in Oklahoma City

Earthly Mist, a regional supplier of the herbal painkiller Kratom, opened its new store in Oklahoma City on April 17. "Kratom is making scientists excited about its potential as a safe alternative to opioid painkillers," said LeJuan Williams. "It's been used across Southeast Asia for centuries for pain, and the research coming out now shows it can also help people who've become addicted to opioids recover."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Small World News Service.