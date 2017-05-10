Oklahoma Songwriters' Festival return...

Oklahoma Songwriters' Festival returns for second year in June

Zac Maloy sings during a rehearsal with The Nixons in Oklahoma City, Sunday, March 12, 2017. Photo by Sarah Phipps, The Oklahoman Archives Native Oklahoman and songwriter Zac Maloy will return to Oklahoma City June 1-3, along with fellow Nashville songwriters Marcus Hummon, Clint Lagerberg and Levi Hummon, for the second annual Oklahoma Songwriter's Festival, presented by Grand Casino Hotel & Resort.

