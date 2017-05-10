Oklahoma ScissorTales: Race for OKC m...

Oklahoma ScissorTales: Race for OKC mayor heats up

THE endorsement of state Sen. David Holt's mayoral bid by the Oklahoma City firefighters' union surprised and upset the other declared candidate for the job, Oklahoma County Commissioner Brian Maughan. This race is heating up.

