Oklahoma Schools Preparing For Another Round Of Budget Cuts
Broken Arrow, along with every other district in Oklahoma, is waiting for the state legislature to approve the 2017-2018 budget. Board members are preparing scenarios in anticipation of what three-percent, five-percent, and 10 percent cuts could look like.
