Oklahoma school apologizes for Hitler yearbook quotation
Students at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School in Oklahoma City discovered the quote when they got the books earlier this month. Graduating seniors chose quotes to pair with their portraits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides
|3 hr
|excuse me
|5
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|Sun
|As I see it
|25
|Exec works to foster safe, healthy neighborhoods
|Sun
|safetyhat
|1
|Irish Mob has pattern of intimidating witnesses...
|Sun
|mobbed
|1
|Neighbors Sue OKC Over Warren Theatre Project A...
|Sat
|trafficcontrol
|1
|Acting Oklahoma County sheriff lashes out after...
|May 20
|stasi
|3
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|May 20
|stateofmorons
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC