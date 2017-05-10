Oklahoma retail changes spark readers' questions
A new Amazon sorting center is getting built in southwest Oklahoma City. The project shows the internet retailer expects its business in Oklahoma will continue to grow.
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People with low iqs
|6 hr
|Anonymous
|5
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|8 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|16 hr
|guest
|36
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|18 hr
|Guest
|16
|Family Of OKC Dog Mauling Victim Opens Up About...
|20 hr
|negligence
|1
|Woman Beaten, Robbed at Oklahoma City Restaurant (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Bill smith
|35
|Fop Files Second Grievance Over Okc PD Staffing...
|Wed
|disturbed
|1
