Oklahoma Medical Board suspends and fines Midwest City and Oklahoma City doctors
The Oklahoma Medical Board found a Midwest City doctor guilty this week of a pattern of overprescribing controlled substances that resulted in the deaths of two patients. The board found Dr. Dwayne Lewis Roush guilty of several violations, including overprescribing narcotics.
