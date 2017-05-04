Oklahoma Medical Board suspends and f...

Oklahoma Medical Board suspends and fines Midwest City and Oklahoma City doctors

The Oklahoma Medical Board found a Midwest City doctor guilty this week of a pattern of overprescribing controlled substances that resulted in the deaths of two patients. The board found Dr. Dwayne Lewis Roush guilty of several violations, including overprescribing narcotics.

