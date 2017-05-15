Oklahoma lawmakers right to renounce this revenue-saving suggestion
THAT sound you heard at the Capitol last week was Republican House members climbing all over each other to put some distance between themselves and a colleague who made an absurd suggestion for saving $60 million for education. They were right to do so, although their efforts may be for naught.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Unsuccessful civil cases could cost thousands m...
|4 hr
|ddot
|1
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|11 hr
|Who is she
|12
|H-I-S Paint Acquires Premium Coatings of Texas
|14 hr
|broadbrush
|1
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|14 hr
|API
|1
|Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|Sal-Nancys-daugher
|84
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|Sun
|LakeShow
|17
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|Sun
|USA lady
|16
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC