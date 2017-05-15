Oklahoma lawmakers right to renounce ...

Oklahoma lawmakers right to renounce this revenue-saving suggestion

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

THAT sound you heard at the Capitol last week was Republican House members climbing all over each other to put some distance between themselves and a colleague who made an absurd suggestion for saving $60 million for education. They were right to do so, although their efforts may be for naught.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Unsuccessful civil cases could cost thousands m... 4 hr ddot 1
Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out... 11 hr Who is she 12
News H-I-S Paint Acquires Premium Coatings of Texas 14 hr broadbrush 1
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI 14 hr API 1
News Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10) 17 hr Sal-Nancys-daugher 84
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? Sun LakeShow 17
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Sun USA lady 16
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,387 • Total comments across all topics: 281,045,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC