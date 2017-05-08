Oklahoma lawmakers advance bond for n...

Oklahoma lawmakers advance bond for new state health lab

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Clinical scientists work at the Oklahoma public health laboratory in this 2014 file photo. Lawmakers have introduced a $58.5 million bond proposal to build a new lab, eight years after the first request from health officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 3 hr Marine Mom 31
People with low iqs Sun Enter user name 3
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up Sun Guest 19
News Consumer 13 mins ago 6:27 a.m.Hobby Lobby sued ... May 5 One Womyn Riot 2
News Sex-Trafficking Survivor Overcomes Trauma, Prep... May 4 needamorontotellm... 1
News Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sett... May 4 Hi there Robot 2
News City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City o... May 4 kritikal 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,374 • Total comments across all topics: 280,894,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC