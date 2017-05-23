Oklahoma hospital executive touts Med...

Oklahoma hospital executive touts Medicaid expansion, cigarette tax boost

Despite the uncertainty of both state and federal funding, hospitals continue to care for patients every day, hospital executive Joe Hodges said Tuesday at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Oklahoma City. "We all have a need for health care," said Hodges, regional president of SSM Health Oklahoma, the parent company of the St. Anthony Hospitals.

