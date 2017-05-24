Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office responds after extra funding for jail operations is denied
As state lawmakers are scrambling to agree on a budget to close a nearly $900 million shortfall, it seems that city and county leaders across the state are also taking action. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Police Department and the Oklahoma City Fire Department learned that they will be affected by budget cuts.
