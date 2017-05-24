Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office resp...

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office responds after extra funding for jail operations is denied

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

As state lawmakers are scrambling to agree on a budget to close a nearly $900 million shortfall, it seems that city and county leaders across the state are also taking action. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Police Department and the Oklahoma City Fire Department learned that they will be affected by budget cuts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to... 11 hr rationalchaos 3
News Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels... 13 hr asiseeit 29
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI 20 hr Jamie Dundee 2
News The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides 22 hr againandagin 7
Oklihomi a State of Ignorance, Gotta Love It Wed More Tax Cuts n P... 1
News Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In... Wed avgwhtrash 2
News Police find Nazi items, explosives during murde... Tue fedcrap 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,984 • Total comments across all topics: 281,267,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC