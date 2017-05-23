Oklahoma City's 21c Museum Hotel planning first anniversary celebration

South African artist France Goodman's multimedia installation "The Dream, 2010," featured in the 21c exhibition "OFF-SPRING: New Generations," is comprised of satin, silk, and organza wedding dresses flowing from the ceiling to the floor in waves of pinks and whites. Photo provided In honor of one year in Oklahoma City, 21c Museum Hotel, 900 W Main, will host an anniversary celebration from 6 to 10 p.m. June 1. The celebration begins with the opening of 21c's latest exhibition, including a special presentation by featured artist Frances Goodman, live music, performance art, and culinary creations by Mary Eddy's Kitchen x Lounge.

