Oklahoma City students earn spot in n...

Oklahoma City students earn spot in national competition for historic documentary

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Luper held the first sit-in at an Oklahoma City drugstore, which eventually led to Katz drug stores ending segregation in multiple states. "She really impacted society and she impacted the state," said Baylee Melot, a sixth grader at St. Philip Neri Catholic School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels... 4 hr Megan Meatcurtins 22
News Neighbors Sue OKC Over Warren Theatre Project A... 11 hr trafficcontrol 1
News Acting Oklahoma County sheriff lashes out after... 17 hr stasi 3
News OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to... 19 hr stateofmorons 2
Do men wear women's panties (Jan '12) 20 hr toomi 109
News Oklahoma City police release video of man steal... Fri hunted 1
News Edmond Police ID Suspect Arrested IN Oak Tree S... Fri biggerallthetime 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,937 • Total comments across all topics: 281,169,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC