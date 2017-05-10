Oklahoma City School District Teacher of the Year announced
Madison Wingate, a prekindergarten teacher at Pierce Elementary School, is the 2017 Oklahoma City Public Schools Teacher of the Year. "I was very surprised and very shocked," she said Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How former GM Plant never became a pox on OKC
|1 hr
|acrossedline
|1
|Charges Filed In Kidnapping Of Edmond Couple
|1 hr
|acrossedline
|1
|Justice Roberts, Son of Oral roberts, STRUNG OU... (Jun '15)
|3 hr
|Bfree
|2
|People with low iqs
|5 hr
|We know her
|7
|Oklahoma City man arrested for rape after alleg...
|8 hr
|cyberstalked
|1
|Black gangs
|9 hr
|Huezy
|1
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|23 hr
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC