Oklahoma City sales tax rebounds
After declines in 18 of the past 20 months, results could indicate the city's retail economy has turned a corner. Sales tax is the city's single-largest source of revenue, vital to services such as police and fire protection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|2 hr
|guest
|36
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|4 hr
|Guest
|16
|Family Of OKC Dog Mauling Victim Opens Up About...
|7 hr
|negligence
|1
|People with low iqs
|19 hr
|Marine Mom
|4
|Woman Beaten, Robbed at Oklahoma City Restaurant (Jan '09)
|23 hr
|Bill smith
|35
|Fop Files Second Grievance Over Okc PD Staffing...
|Wed
|disturbed
|1
|DOC Investigating Disturbing Video From State P...
|Wed
|disturbed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC