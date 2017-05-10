Oklahoma City sales tax rebounds

Oklahoma City sales tax rebounds

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

After declines in 18 of the past 20 months, results could indicate the city's retail economy has turned a corner. Sales tax is the city's single-largest source of revenue, vital to services such as police and fire protection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 2 hr guest 36
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? 4 hr Guest 16
News Family Of OKC Dog Mauling Victim Opens Up About... 7 hr negligence 1
People with low iqs 19 hr Marine Mom 4
News Woman Beaten, Robbed at Oklahoma City Restaurant (Jan '09) 23 hr Bill smith 35
News Fop Files Second Grievance Over Okc PD Staffing... Wed disturbed 1
News DOC Investigating Disturbing Video From State P... Wed disturbed 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Oklahoma County was issued at May 11 at 4:26PM CDT

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,932 • Total comments across all topics: 280,938,812

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC