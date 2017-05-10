Oklahoma City psych-pop band Special Thumbs debuting EP 'Advice' with Friday release show
Special Thumbs, the Oklahoma City psych-pop band that broke through in 2016 with the debut EP, "Pollen," expands its output with a conceptual two-song release titled "Advice" that showcases the four-piece group's ever-advancing melodic and production skills. The band will debut the new EP with a release party at 9 p.m. Friday at the 51st Street Speakeasy, 1114 NW 51. Junebug Spade and Monikers will be guests for the show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|7 hr
|guest
|36
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|9 hr
|Guest
|16
|Family Of OKC Dog Mauling Victim Opens Up About...
|11 hr
|negligence
|1
|People with low iqs
|23 hr
|Marine Mom
|4
|Woman Beaten, Robbed at Oklahoma City Restaurant (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Bill smith
|35
|Fop Files Second Grievance Over Okc PD Staffing...
|Wed
|disturbed
|1
|DOC Investigating Disturbing Video From State P...
|Wed
|disturbed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC