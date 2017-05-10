Oklahoma City psych-pop band Special Thumbs debuting EP 'Advice' with Friday release show

Special Thumbs, the Oklahoma City psych-pop band that broke through in 2016 with the debut EP, "Pollen," expands its output with a conceptual two-song release titled "Advice" that showcases the four-piece group's ever-advancing melodic and production skills. The band will debut the new EP with a release party at 9 p.m. Friday at the 51st Street Speakeasy, 1114 NW 51. Junebug Spade and Monikers will be guests for the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.