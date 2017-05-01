Oklahoma City mother arrested after neighbors report hearing 'screaming,' 'slapping'
There are 1 comment on the KFOR-TV Oklahoma City story from 16 hrs ago, titled Oklahoma City mother arrested after neighbors report hearing 'screaming,' 'slapping'. In it, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City reports that:
When police arrived at the home, they began speaking with a 13-year-old boy and a 10-year-old boy who said their mother had assaulted them. According to the arrest affidavit, the fight ended when one of the boys chased the other with a kitchen knife.
#1 18 hrs ago
There's no way in h e double ls would I ever want to be involved with their sweet little childrenin any way, shape or form. It's a guaranteed jail sentence in Okla.
You aren'teen allowed to defend your own property if they are under theage of30
