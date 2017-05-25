Oklahoma City metro-area water parks opening for Memorial Day weekend
With temperatures expected to climb into the upper 80s to mid-90s for much of central Oklahoma by Saturday, water parks across the metro are opening up for families looking to beat the heat. The Earlywine Family Aquatic Center, 3101 SW 119, and the Will Rogers Family Aquatic Center, 3201 N Grand Blvd., will be open starting Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Featuring a number of slides and pools, White Water Bay, 3908 W Reno Ave., opens at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
