Oklahoma City firefighters tackling hunger in a unique way
During the week of May 8th, the United Postal Carriers will be delivering the 2017 Letter Carriers plastic sacks to residences for food drive donations. Residents are encouraged to place non-perishable food items in the sacks for the postal carriers to pick up on Saturday, May 13th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|People with low iqs
|Sun
|Enter user name
|3
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|Sun
|Guest
|19
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|Sun
|Your crack pipe
|30
|Consumer 13 mins ago 6:27 a.m.Hobby Lobby sued ...
|May 5
|One Womyn Riot
|2
|Sex-Trafficking Survivor Overcomes Trauma, Prep...
|May 4
|needamorontotellm...
|1
|Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sett...
|May 4
|Hi there Robot
|2
|City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City o...
|May 4
|kritikal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC