Oklahoma City firefighters announce new ways of donating to Fill the Boot campaign

Oklahoma City firefighters on Friday announced two new ways people can donate to the Fill the Boot Muscular Dystrophy Association campaign. Donations were down last year because a city ordinance adopted in January 2016 to keep panhandlers out of traffic affected how firefighters can collect on city streets.

