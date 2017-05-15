Oklahoma City FC signs three

Dria Hampton, a Piedmont native and former Oklahoma soccer player, shown here in 2009, signed with Oklahoma City FC for the 2017 season. [OKLAHOMAN ARCHIVES] Oklahoma City FC has signed midfielders Katy Freels , Dria Hampton and forward Anne Remy for the upcoming 2017 season, the club announced.

