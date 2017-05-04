Oklahoma City expects MAPS 3 revenue to exceed projections
MAPS 3 sales tax revenue is expected to exceed the original 2009 projections by about $20 million by the time collections end on Dec. 31, new figures show. Accounting for interest and contingency funds, and subtracting supplemental appropriations approved so far to project budgets, managers say they expect to have an extra $37 million to spend.
