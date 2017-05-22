Oklahoma City contractor pleads guilt...

Oklahoma City contractor pleads guilty to embezzlement charge after...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma Attorney General's Consumer Protection Unit started investigating Taylor Wheeler, who owned Republic Roofing and Remodeling, after receiving a complaint about the contractor. Wheeler reportedly told an Oklahoma City resident he could install a safe room immediately if he received more than $16,000 up front.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides 8 hr sensitized 6
News Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels... Sun As I see it 25
News Exec works to foster safe, healthy neighborhoods Sun safetyhat 1
News Irish Mob has pattern of intimidating witnesses... Sun mobbed 1
News Neighbors Sue OKC Over Warren Theatre Project A... Sat trafficcontrol 1
News Acting Oklahoma County sheriff lashes out after... May 20 stasi 3
News OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to... May 20 stateofmorons 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,508 • Total comments across all topics: 281,216,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC