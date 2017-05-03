Oklahoma City Community Foundation expansion to start
Construction is set to start this week on a 15,000-square-foot, three-story addition to the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, further adding to density along Automobile Alley. The $4.1 million addition was designed by Hornbeek Blatt Architects and will be built by Lingo Construction.
