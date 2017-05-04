Oklahoma City-based Permian Resources...

Oklahoma City-based Permian Resources LLC reaches $1 billion financing agreement

Oklahoma City-based Permian Resources LLC has reached a financing agreement with its creditors worth more than $1 billion, the company said. Under terms of the deal, affiliates of The Energy & Minerals Group, OnyxPoint Global Management LP, Sable Management LLC and other investors agreed to buy new common stock in Permian Resource's parent company PRES Holdings LLC for $744 million.

