Oklahoma City-based Permian Resources LLC reaches $1 billion financing agreement

Oklahoma City-based Permian Resources LLC has reached a financing agreement with its creditors worth more than $1 billion, the company said. Under terms of the deal, affiliates of The Energy & Minerals Group, OnyxPoint Global Management LP, Sable Management LLC and other investors agreed to buy new common stock in Permian Resource's parent company PRES Holdings LLC for $744 million.

