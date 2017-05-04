OKCPS Students Write Bill For Arts Funding
In response to state budget cuts impacting arts programs in the Oklahoma City Public School district, students are taking action. With the help of a national non-profit called Generation Citizen, the students are reaching out to lawmakers at the state Capitol and working to write a bill to increase arts program funding.
