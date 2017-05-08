OKCPD Arrests Two After Tip Leads Them To Cache Of Stolen Property
Oklahoma City Police discovered a massive amount of evidence found in a raid at a single home, including drugs, guns, cash, cars, and even a backhoe. Last week, members of the Oklahoma City Santa Fe IMPACT Unit served a search warrant at a home near SE 119 and Anderson after receiving a tip on drug activity at the address.
