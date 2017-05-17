OKC Sustains Damage To Water Pump Station, Power Lines
This morning, residents in far southwestern Oklahoma City will experience low water pressure after the water pump station near SW 29th and Council sustained damage in last night's storms. Residents are encouraged to conserve water while the city works to restore power to the station and as OG&E works to restore power back to residents.
