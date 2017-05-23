OKC police outreach shows results, ch...

OKC police outreach shows results, chief says

Police Chief Bill Citty told the city council on Tuesday that community outreach efforts, including the recently opened Family Justice Center, are gaining traction. The Family Justice Center, focused on stemming domestic violence, has had more than 1,400 walk-ins since opening in February at 1140 N Hudson Ave., Citty said.

