OKC police outreach shows results, chief says
Police Chief Bill Citty told the city council on Tuesday that community outreach efforts, including the recently opened Family Justice Center, are gaining traction. The Family Justice Center, focused on stemming domestic violence, has had more than 1,400 walk-ins since opening in February at 1140 N Hudson Ave., Citty said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|31 min
|Jamie Dundee
|2
|The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides
|3 hr
|againandagin
|7
|Oklihomi a State of Ignorance, Gotta Love It
|4 hr
|More Tax Cuts n P...
|1
|Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In...
|4 hr
|avgwhtrash
|2
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|5 hr
|Don Trump
|27
|Police find Nazi items, explosives during murde...
|Tue
|fedcrap
|1
|School apologizes for quoting Adolf Hitler righ...
|Tue
|bartletts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC