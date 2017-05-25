OKC Islamic Society condemns UK terror attack
Saad Mohammed, director of Islamic information for the Islamic Society of Greater Oklahoma City. [Photo by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman] The Islamic Society of Greater Oklahoma City would like to express our disbelief and horror in the act of a group of merciless cowards that executed the terrorist act in the United Kingdom.
