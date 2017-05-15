#OKC Boxscore for Monday, May 15, 2017

#OKC Boxscore for Monday, May 15, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

An advisory board recommended the Oklahoma City Council accept a $57.6 million bid to begin construction of the MAPS 3 downtown park. While the bid beat estimates by several million dollars, members of the MAPS 3 Citizens Advisory Board split over intricacies of the financing scheme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Unsuccessful civil cases could cost thousands m... 8 hr ddot 1
Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out... 15 hr Who is she 12
News H-I-S Paint Acquires Premium Coatings of Texas 18 hr broadbrush 1
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI 19 hr API 1
News Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10) 22 hr Sal-Nancys-daugher 84
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? Sun LakeShow 17
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho Sun USA lady 16
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Egypt
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,558 • Total comments across all topics: 281,049,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC