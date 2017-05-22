OKC Activists Gather To Demand Police Accountability After Tulsa Verdict
After Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby was found not guilty in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher, activists gathered Sunday outside the Oklahoma City Police Department to encourage better relationships between officers and minority communities. When the jury announced the verdict, local organizations felt they had to take action to set an example for other cities, and they said officers have been responsive to their cause.
