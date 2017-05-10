OK County DA Clears Officers In Use Of Deadly Force Shooting From March
Oklahoma highway Patrol trooper Mike Moler and Oklahoma City police officer Jared Jackson have been cleared of any wrongdoing in an officer-involved use of deadly force incident from back in March , Oklahoma County district attorney David Prater announced today. The incident began when Moler tried to perform a routine traffic stop near SE 74th and Douglas in Oklahoma City.
