Officials give update on temporary I-235 closure in Oklahoma City
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation released an update Friday, stating I-235 will be fully closed to traffic at the I-44 interchange for about five days in June, weather permitting. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes such as I-35, SH-74 to I-44, I-40 or use Lincoln Blvd. for those accessing the state Capitol area.
