NW Okc Home Shot Multiple Times, 4 Children, Mom Inside
Police are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting in the 1000 block of Flamingo Avenue in Northwest Oklahoma City on Thursday. Officers say four children were inside the house at the time and had to take cover when shots were fired around 3:00 p.m. The home is covered in bullet holes.
