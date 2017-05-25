New Oklahoma Law Aims To Protect Thos...

New Oklahoma Law Aims To Protect Those Reporting Police Misconduct

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Formerly, HB1478, requires the Attorney General's Office of Civil Rights Enforcement to redact the names of people who make complaints against police officers from its official report to top state officials each year, including the reports delivered to police departments. The report comes during a year of high profile cases of police trials including the recent acquittal of Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby and the trial of former Oklahoma City Police Officer Daniel Holtzclaw convicted of sexually assaulting African-American women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person... 5 hr theyroll 1
News OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to... 19 hr rationalchaos 3
News Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels... 20 hr asiseeit 29
Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI Wed Jamie Dundee 2
News The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides Wed againandagin 7
Oklihomi a State of Ignorance, Gotta Love It Wed More Tax Cuts n P... 1
News Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In... Wed avgwhtrash 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,557 • Total comments across all topics: 281,275,484

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC