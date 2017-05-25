New Oklahoma Law Aims To Protect Those Reporting Police Misconduct
Formerly, HB1478, requires the Attorney General's Office of Civil Rights Enforcement to redact the names of people who make complaints against police officers from its official report to top state officials each year, including the reports delivered to police departments. The report comes during a year of high profile cases of police trials including the recent acquittal of Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby and the trial of former Oklahoma City Police Officer Daniel Holtzclaw convicted of sexually assaulting African-American women.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|City Of Stillwater Hacked For Resident's Person...
|5 hr
|theyroll
|1
|OK County acting sheriff: Let's keep working to...
|19 hr
|rationalchaos
|3
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|20 hr
|asiseeit
|29
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|2
|The Morning Brew: Suspicious suicides
|Wed
|againandagin
|7
|Oklihomi a State of Ignorance, Gotta Love It
|Wed
|More Tax Cuts n P...
|1
|Sapulpa Police Find 2 Live Explosive Devices In...
|Wed
|avgwhtrash
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC