New name for Oklahoma City outlet center

5 hrs ago Read more: Chain Store Age

Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett won't have occasion to announce a championship for the OKC Thunder this year, but he did stop by the RECon show in Las Vegas to crown the OKC Outlets. The former Outlet Shoppes at Oklahoma City was sold by CBL to The Outlet Resource Group and Singerman Real Estate earlier this month.

