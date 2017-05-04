Neighbors fear dogs next door after d...

Neighbors fear dogs next door after dog attack left family pet in ICU

There are 1 comment on the KFOR-TV Oklahoma City story from 23 hrs ago, titled Neighbors fear dogs next door after dog attack left family pet in ICU. In it, KFOR-TV Oklahoma City reports that:

An Oklahoma City family says they are concerned about their safety after their pet was attacked by a neighbor's dog. Several months ago, Blake Shannon says that his dog, Journey, was rushed to an animal hospital after she was attacked by a neighbor's dog.

doggone

Phoenix, AZ

#1 9 hrs ago
They'll let it go until the victim can be incarcerated for defending his property and family. The media knows this and wants a nasty neighbor program to call their own so they can control behavior inside the private homes of others.

I had one rush customers at a yard sale once. I penned it up and called the owner. It had a $2500 reward tag on its collar and when the owner came to pick it up I didn't get so much as a thank you.The owner was a deputy that lived in the neighborhood and acted like most their pricks-everyone owes them something.
