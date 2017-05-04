Natl Day of Prayer-OKC service: 'All ...

Natl Day of Prayer-OKC service: 'All of us are soldiers for the Lord'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The Rev. Lawrence Neisent, pastor of Destiny Christian Center in Del City, leads a prayer for churches, pastors and spiritual leaders at a National Day of Prayer Service observance on Thursday, May 4, at First United Methodist Church of Oklahoma City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 5 hr guest 29
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up Fri Yes yes 16
News Consumer 13 mins ago 6:27 a.m.Hobby Lobby sued ... Fri One Womyn Riot 2
News Sex-Trafficking Survivor Overcomes Trauma, Prep... Thu needamorontotellm... 1
News Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly sett... May 4 Hi there Robot 2
News City marshal speaking out after Oklahoma City o... May 4 kritikal 1
News Video of accident involving Edmond school bus r... May 4 kritikal 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,377 • Total comments across all topics: 280,831,156

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC