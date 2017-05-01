My 2 Cents: 'Land Run Park' Submissio...

My 2 Cents: 'Land Run Park' Submission Gaining Momentum

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Since I told you, two weeks ago, I had the perfect name for the soon to be built downtown park, my idea seems to be gaining momentum. But in my submission I also urged Oklahoma City to move the beautiful but hidden Land Run sculptures, 40 of them so far, from the south end of the Bricktown Canal and showcase them in the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US Labor Department urges residential construct... 17 min prevailinglifestyle 2
Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12) 1 hr Proud sooner 11
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 2 hr Local Mom 21
News Oklahoma City man accused of child abuse after ... 7 hr kingdomofools 1
News Interviews, photos & video: 'The Lion King' mus... 9 hr White chocolate 2
Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now? 22 hr Sam 4
News Gov. Mary Fallin Declares State Of Emergency Du... Mon Sam ten ton 2
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,214 • Total comments across all topics: 280,726,510

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC