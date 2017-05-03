Medical examiner: Man accused of murdering Edmond businessman committed suicide
In April, Oklahoma City police were called to a man's home in the 4100 block of Cherry Hill Lane on a welfare check. The owner of McCall's, Steve Gibson, said he became concerned when 79-year-old Beaux McGlothlin didn't show up for work Tuesday morning.
