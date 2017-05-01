Maren Morris plans Oklahoma tour dates

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Maren Morris has announced the fall leg of "The Hero Tour 2017," produced by AEG Presents, with 10 dates running Oct. 5-28 throughout the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. The Academy of Country Music New Female Vocalist of the Year will play Oct. 27 at Tulsa's historic Brady Theater, 105 W Brady Tulsa tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the Brady Box Office & Starship Records in Tulsa, Buy For Less locations in Oklahoma City, by phone at 977-6849 and online at protix.com .

