Man killed identified, power remains out in Elk City due to...
Gene "Bo" Mikles Jr., 53, was killed just outside the city limits by a tornado that came from the south, southwest, Holland said. Another person was rescued from the Fairview housing addition near the Elk City municipal golf course by firefighters who dug the person out from under rubble, Holland said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|4 hr
|Juan Carlos
|6
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|9 hr
|Just shut up
|17
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|15 hr
|USA lady
|18
|Chelsea Manning Says She's `Figuring Out' Future
|16 hr
|innagodda
|2
|Downed power lines cause road closure in southw...
|17 hr
|htowoh
|1
|Residents living in far southwest Oklahoma City...
|17 hr
|htowoh
|1
|Unsuccessful civil cases could cost thousands m...
|Mon
|ddot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC