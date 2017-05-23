Man arrested after car stolen with gi...

Man arrested after car stolen with girl, 10, sleeping inside in west Oklahoma City Tuesday

19 hrs ago

A man stole a car at a west Oklahoma City convenience store with a sleeping a 10-year-old girl inside early Tuesday morning, then abandoned her unharmed at a Love's Travel Stop on Interstate 40 near McLoud a short time later, authorities report. The girl was inside a car at the OnCue Express, 1001 N. Portland Ave., when it was stolen about 5:40 a.m., according to police radio reports.

