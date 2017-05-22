Limits to concerts at Lost Lake venue...

Limits to concerts at Lost Lake venue to be reviewed by Oklahoma City Planning Commission

The Oklahoma City Planning Commission will review Ward 7 Councilman John Pettis' proposal to limit concerts at Lost Lakes Adventure Park. Pettis has proposed limiting concerts on a section of the park owned by Lost Lakes Development LLC to three per year, and only on Fridays, Saturdays or legal holidays.

