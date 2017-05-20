Legislature to meet Saturday as budget negotiation talks continue
The house and house budget committee adjourned shortly before 9:00 p.m. Friday after a marathon day of waiting for word if a fix to the state's $878 million budget hole had been reached. House and senate majority and minority leadership said talks will resume Saturday, with the senate convening in the morning and house at noon.
