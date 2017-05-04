John Newton hosting workshops in Okla...

John Newton hosting workshops in Oklahoma City

Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

You can experience John Newton's dynamic workshops for clearing personal issues, including clearing issues from your ancestral lineage this week! John Newton Oklahoma City Event Thursday May 4th 7:30-9pm Love Offering/Suggested Donation $25 Learn about and experience the miracle of Ancestral Clearing for Physical, Emotional and Spiritual Well-Being. John Newton offers knowledge, clearings and Q&A to end suffering and support a life of infinite possibility! All of the below events will be held at Radiant Living Center , 6051 N Brookline Ave., STE 127, OKC, OK 73112 A limited number of private sessions are available.

