John Newton hosting workshops in Oklahoma City
You can experience John Newton's dynamic workshops for clearing personal issues, including clearing issues from your ancestral lineage this week! John Newton Oklahoma City Event Thursday May 4th 7:30-9pm Love Offering/Suggested Donation $25 Learn about and experience the miracle of Ancestral Clearing for Physical, Emotional and Spiritual Well-Being. John Newton offers knowledge, clearings and Q&A to end suffering and support a life of infinite possibility! All of the below events will be held at Radiant Living Center , 6051 N Brookline Ave., STE 127, OKC, OK 73112 A limited number of private sessions are available.
