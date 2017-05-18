JJ Grey and Mofro to jam at Oklahoma ...

JJ Grey and Mofro to jam at Oklahoma City's new Jones Assembly

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Friday for the Sept. 27 JJ Grey and Mofro concert at The Jones Assembly, 901 W Sheridan, a 20,000 square-foot dining and entertainment destination opening this summer in downtown Oklahoma City.

