Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to play...

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to play Oklahoma City and Tulsa dates

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have announced the second leg of their U.S. tour in support of the highly anticipated album "The Nashville Sound," due out June 16 on Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers. Photo provided Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit have announced the second leg of their U.S. tour in support of the highly anticipated album "The Nashville Sound," due out June 16 on Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12) 2 hr WarForOil 8
Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now? 2 hr Sam 4
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 5 hr Ignore the troll 19
News Gov. Mary Fallin Declares State Of Emergency Du... 6 hr Sam ten ton 2
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up 7 hr Guest 13
News Oklahoma City mother arrested after neighbors r... 12 hr abuseuse 1
News Franklin Girlfriend To Appear On Dr. Phil 16 hr callincrap 1
See all Oklahoma City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma City Forum Now

Oklahoma City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oklahoma City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Oklahoma City, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,008 • Total comments across all topics: 280,706,816

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC